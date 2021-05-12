Kadena Hits Market Capitalization of $137.72 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $137.72 million and $2.80 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,683,082 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

