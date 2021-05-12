Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

KALA opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

