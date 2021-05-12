Karen Seaberg Sells 4,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $14,968.80.

MGPI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 3,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

