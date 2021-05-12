KARMA One Day Volume Reaches $264.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. KARMA has a total market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $264.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 17% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006047 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00115840 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

