Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 114,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.