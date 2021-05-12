Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00.

KRTX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 114,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,120. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.