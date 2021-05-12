KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

KBC Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 54,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

