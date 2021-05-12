KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KBCSY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $40.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

