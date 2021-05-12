KE (BEKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

