Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $324.07 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $324.07 or 0.00652155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061038 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

