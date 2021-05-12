Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $466.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 466 ($6.09), with a volume of 109881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($5.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of £495.24 million and a PE ratio of 42.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.