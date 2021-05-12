Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €43.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

DUE opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -147.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

