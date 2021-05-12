Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.78. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

