Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.57

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.57 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.35 ($1.40). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 108.15 ($1.41), with a volume of 69,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £191.19 million and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

