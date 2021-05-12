Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $12.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,075 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

