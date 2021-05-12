Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $12.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,075 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.61.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
