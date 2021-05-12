Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Key Tronic
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.