Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.