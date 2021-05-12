KeyCorp Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

