KeyCorp Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $28.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Hayward stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $10,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $13,532,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

