KeyCorp Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:FUN opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $145,981,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,021,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,983,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

