KeyCorp Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

