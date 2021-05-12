Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. Desjardins lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Keyera stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Keyera has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

