Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of KEYUF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

