Keyera (TSE:KEY) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.88.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.73. 1,867,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,822. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

