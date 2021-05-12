Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.88.

KEY traded up C$1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.48. 1,263,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,736. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

