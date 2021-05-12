Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,822. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.