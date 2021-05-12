Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.29-1.35 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

