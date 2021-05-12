Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

KIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

