Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) PT Raised to $15.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 254.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KIN. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 295,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.