Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.88 million and $215,000.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00623299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00242564 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.65 or 0.01248677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035854 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.