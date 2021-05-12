Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.65

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.65 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 366.80 ($4.79). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 364.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 4,171,657 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

