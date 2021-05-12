Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.05. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 54,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

