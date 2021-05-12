Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of K stock traded down C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.84. 4,247,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,676. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

