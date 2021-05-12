Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $10.50 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a $10.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

