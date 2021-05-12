Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$9.33. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 3,117,763 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

