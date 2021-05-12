Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.87. 5,790,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.