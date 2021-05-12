KIWIGO (KGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $135,557.00

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $135,557.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00623299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00242564 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.65 or 0.01248677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035854 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

