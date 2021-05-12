KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.28. 22,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average of $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

