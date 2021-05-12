KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.48 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $443.98 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00107543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

