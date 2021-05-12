Klaytn Market Cap Achieves $4.94 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $109.61 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00568167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.21 or 0.01235310 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.00 or 0.00956032 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,567,780,038 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,311,368 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

