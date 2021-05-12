Klever (KLV) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Klever has a total market cap of $315.20 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00616060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00073678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00239226 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.03 or 0.01257944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

