Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $2.96

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $371.74 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.28 or 0.00619612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00261631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014296 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,783,766 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.