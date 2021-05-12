Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of KOP opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. Koppers has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

