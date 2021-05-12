Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $276.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -568.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

