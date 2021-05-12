Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 63,770 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,770 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.42% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

