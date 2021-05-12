Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 86,995 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.64% of Establishment Labs worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

