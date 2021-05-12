Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 7,700 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.53% of Willdan Group worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.