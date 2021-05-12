Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

