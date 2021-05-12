Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.