Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.21% of Compass Diversified worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 21.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

