Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $8.39 Million in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.27% of Viant Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

DSP opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

